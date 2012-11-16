Kemba Walker Hit A Game-Winner Last Night Reminiscent Of His College Days

Last night, we finally saw Kemba Walker have a big performance in the clutch, a performance that evoked memories of when he lead the Connecticut Huskies to 11 straight wins and an NCAA title at the end of the season in 2011.



Walker sunk a game-winning jumper with .7 seconds remaining to help the Bobcats defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 89-87. He finished with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds as Charlotte improved to 4-3, just three wins shy of last year’s win total.

The play was nearly identical to the one he made during UConn’s dramatic upset of Pittsburgh in the quarterfinal round of the Big East tournament two years ago: the spot on the floor he shot from, the crossover dribble and the celebration at the end.

Here are the plays from both last night’s game and the Big East tournament game to compare Walker’s heroics:

This is where we began to see how dominant Walker could be in big moments, only this time it took Walker a screen to draw the mismatch and two crossover dribbles to create enough space for the dagger.

