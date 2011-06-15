Yesterday I posted that former LSU inside linebacker Kelvin Sheppard switched agents from SportsTrust Advisors to Universal Sports & Entertainment Management. He actually officially hired Universal Sports on May 20, 2011 and terminated his relationship with the firm on June 8, 2011.



After I posted on Sports Agent Blog, Kelvin Sheppard Tweeted me that he is not with Kevin Conner and that he is signing with Todd France of FAAM. Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal has Tweeted confirmation of Sheppard now being a Todd France client.

Kelvin Sheppard Actually A Todd France (FAAM) Client

