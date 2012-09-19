British Reporter Gets Slammed In Car Door During Insane Confrontation With Former Tabloid Editor

Everyone in the UK is talking about Channel 4’s Alex Thomson’s incredibly aggressive attempt to get former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie to speak about his handling of the notorious Hillsborough football tragedy.



Thomson not only spends time shouting through Mackenzie’s letter box but also attempts to physically stop him from leaving in a car. MacKenzie slams his car door on the reporter and still refuses to speak.

(Some context: Mackenzie is a controversial figure in the UK due to a 1989 headline he published that blamed the deaths of 96 Liverpool football fans on other fans, and accused them of robbing the bodies of the dead. The paper has long been boycotted in Liverpool because of this.)

WATCH:



