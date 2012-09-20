Kelsey Grammer Stormed Off Piers Morgan Show After Seeing Pic Of Ex-Wife—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”Piers needs to take responsibility for what he did to Kelsey. It’s called accountability.” Kelsey Grammer stormed out of CNN’s studios in NYC yesterday just moments before his scheduled interview with Piers Morgan. Morgan took to Twitter to explain Kelsey’s absence, saying “Kelsey Grammer was supposed to be on my show now but ran out of the building. Strange … saw a photo of his ex wife Camille in the open to our show and legged it. Extraordinary. Never had this happen before.” Kelsey’s rep responded in a statement, saying, “Piers needs to take responsibility for what he did to Kelsey. It’s called accountability.”
- Dave Matthews Band is more popular than Bob Dylan–at least on the Billboard charts. Away From The World just scored DMB its sixth straight No. 1, while Dylan’s Tempest debuted at No. 3 with a still respectable 110,000 copies sold.
- Universal has pulled the editing of Japanese epic “47 Ronin” from its director Carl Rinsch as the budget of the 3D megaproduction starring Keanu Reeves has ballooned to $225 million.
- Ben Affleck changed the postscript to his film “Argo” after the former Canadian Ambassador to Iran screened the movie at the Toronto Film Festival and felt it falsely gave credit for the release of the hostages to a CIA agent and also suggested that Canada and the ambassador wrongly took credit.
- And “Good Will Hunting” duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again to co-produce drama “Race to the South Pole” at Warner Bros.
- Shakira is pregnant with her first child. The 35-year-old singer announced the news on her website, stating “As some of you may know, [boyfriend] Gerard [Piqué] (central defender for FC Barcelona) and I are very happy awaiting the arrival of our first baby! At this time we have decided to give priority to this unique moment in our lives and postpone all the promotional activities planned over the next few days.”
- Despite all of the recent legal drama and reports of erratic behaviour, Amanda Bynes tells People Magazine “I am doing amazing … I am retired as an actor. I am moving to New York to launch my career. I am going to do a fashion line … I am not talking about being arrested for DUI because I don’t drink, and I don’t drink and drive. It is all false.”
- Jessica Simpson shows off black and white photos of baby girl Maxwell from her family album.
- Watch Lady Gaga smoke weed and talk about her love of ganga on her concert tour stop in Amsterdam:
