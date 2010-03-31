Kelsey Grammer Settles Suit For $10

Lauren Streib
Swing vote

The man formerly known as Frasier settled the lawsuit brought against him in 2008 after Bradley Blakeman accused him of stealing the movie idea for Swing Vote.

Blakeman, a former Bush staffer and political commentator, sued Kelsey Grammer, Kevin Costner, Disney, and Touchstone for unspecified damages. He claimed he gave Grammer a copy of his script in 2006, only to see an “extraordinarily similar” film, Swing Vote, released in 2008.

According to TMZ, a judge threw out the other defendants, leaving only Grammer to pay for the alleged infraction.

And pay he did…$10. A Pyrrhic victory is still a victory, right?

