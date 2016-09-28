Kelsey Grammer is teaming up with his tech CEO neighbour to sell their apartments for $20 million

What do you do when you can’t sell your apartment? If you’re Kelsey Grammer, you team up with your next door neighbour, tech CEO Larry Mueller, to try to sell your condos together. The pair listed a combination apartment at the Jean Nouvel-designed building at 100 Eleventh Avenue yesterday for a grand total of $19.6 million.

Grammer listed his individual apartment for $9.75 million back in July, while Mueller’s apartment has been on the market since April for $9.85 million (originally $10.6 million). Both men bought their pads in 2010, Grammer for $6.4 million and Mueller for $5.74 million.

Combined, their apartments encompass the entire 19th floor of the building for a total of 5,750 square feet, with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It comes with terrazzo floors, motorised window shades and 11-foot ceilings.

Mueller made headlines in 2010 when he sold an apartment he paid $6.1 million for at Robert A.M. Stern’s 15 Central Park West for $13.73 million. When he bought the Nouvel pad, he told the Observer, “I think it will be a great investment.” He does not seem to be having the same real estate luck he once did, but maybe all he needs is a famous friend with an equally fabulous apartment.

Read the original story on Luxury Listings NYC. Copyright 2016.

