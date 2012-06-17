Kelsey Grammer's Wife Blames Fox News For Breaking Up Their Marriage

Fox News just gets blamed for everything that goes wrong.



Case in point: Beverly Hills soon-to-be ex-housewife Camille Grammer discussed her crumbling marriage to actor Kelsey Grammer with Joy Behar — and what is to blame?

The allure of Fox News!

(Also, the allure of Kelsey Grammer’s new girlfriend. But no matter.)

“I love cuddling…but we didn’t even do that….He was too busy watching Fox News, he didn’t want to cuddle,” said Camille.

Lack of physical intimacy is a first sign that your spouse is starting to lose interest and distancing themself.

A second sign?

“I had a feeling there was somebody [else] because I wasn’t allowed in the apartment,” said Camille.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

So is this good publicity for Fox News or bad publicity? One one hand, Camille is saying that people can’t look away from Fox News, even when their hot blonde wife is next to them. On the other hand, if you’re a hot blonde wife, forget the other woman, it’s the sultry nightly combo of Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannitty that you really need to worry about.

Video of Camille and Joy Behar below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.