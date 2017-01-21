'Trump whisperer' Kellyanne Conway wore a wild 'revolutionary' dress to the inauguration

Kellyanne Conway: campaign manager, “Trump whisperer”, and, now, revolutionary.

The latter is what Conway seems to be attempting to get across with the outfit she wore to the 2017 inauguration — what she called “Trump revolutionary wear” in a TV interview with an NBC affiliate (after accidentally calling it “Trump revolutionary war”).

The 1700s-style outfit’s centrepiece is the Gucci coat festooned with buttons shaped like the brand’s famous feline symbol. She paired with a bright red hat, muted red gloves and a red handbag.

The a-line coat runs $3,600.

Some compared the coat to something theatergoers might see onstage at Hamilton or from the “Napoleon era.”

♫ Guns. And ships. And so the balance shifts. ♫ pic.twitter.com/DpPICbCI5L

— Slade Sohmer (@Slade) January 20, 2017

