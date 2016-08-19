Trump's new campaign manager says bad poll numbers 'help' them

Donald Trump’s new campaign manager is looking on the bright side of the candidate’s abysmal poll numbers.

Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday that being behind in the polls “lights a fire” under the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign.

“I think it helps us to be a little bit behind, and we are,” she said. “It lights a fire under us and it reminds us what we need to do to get this done.”

Conway insisted that Trump still has good chances of winning in November.

“We like our odds in this sense, we’re the ones going out and giving these policy speeches, we’re the ones talking to the press and not ignoring them,” Conway said. “We’re the ones who have the issues set in our favour, because at the end of the day, this is 2000, this is 2008, all over again. This is a change election.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has been beating Trump in national polls fairly consistently throughout this election cycle. Some key battleground states seem to be leaning toward Clinton, and electoral college maps put her far ahead of Trump in electoral votes.

Trump saw a brief bump after the Republican National Convention last month, but his poll numbers dipped again after the Democrats had their convention the following week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.