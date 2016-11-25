Top Trump aide acknowledges grassroots furor over Mitt Romney as potential secretary of state

Top Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway noted Thursday the outcry over the president-elect’s meeting with Mitt Romney last weekend and his potential appointment as secretary of state.

The former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee is reportedly the frontrunner for the role in the Trump administration.

“Receiving deluge of social media & private comms re: Romney,” Conway tweeted Thursday morning, linking to a story titled, “Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state.”

Some Trump loyalists were apparently bewildered by the notion that Romney, who was one of Trump’s harshest critics, could potentially be allowed in Trump’s inner circle. Mike Huckabee, Newt Gingrich, and Fox News host Sean Hannity were among the loudest detractors.

Gingrich questioned whether Romney would act in his own self-interest as secretary of state.

Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the election, appeared to acknowledge critics’ concerns, arguing the merits of previous secretaries of state — Henry Kissinger, who was appointed by Richard Nixon, and George P. Shultz, who worked with Ronald Reagan.

They “flew around the world less,” Conway wrote, “counseled POTUS close to home more. And were loyal. Good checklist.”

Trump loyalist and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is also being considered for the post. It is unclear when a selection will be announced.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.