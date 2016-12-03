Kellyanne Conway responds to report of Clinton and Trump campaign aides clashing

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, responded Friday morning to a report about a tense meeting between aides who worked on Trump and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns.

At the meeting, Trump’s former campaign manager argued with Clinton’s communications director about the role of white supremacists in the election.

“If providing a platform for white supremacists makes me a brilliant tactician, I am proud to have lost,” Jennifer Palmieri said to Conway. “I would rather lose than win the way you guys did.”

Conway responded by calling Clinton’s campaign honchos “bitter.” She stuck to that message Friday morning when she appeared on “Fox & Friends.”

“I do think some people are stuck in the permanent campaign and not really past the anger, grief, and denial stages and into the acceptance stages,” she said. “But that’s OK, because we won, and yesterday in Indianapolis, people got a taste of what it’s gonna be in a Trump/Pence administration, and we are open for business.”

