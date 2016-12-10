Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's 'Apprentice' role: 'Presidents have a right to do things in their spare time'

President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly keep his job as an executive producer on “Celebrity Apprentice,” a move a top adviser defended Friday morning.

Kellyanne Conway didn’t confirm whether Trump would indeed stay in the role, but she told CNN that Trump is a “very transparent guy, and everybody can see what he’s doing.”

“The fact is that he is conferring with all types of experts to tell him what he is allowed to do and not to do as the president of the United States, and if this is one of the approved activities, then perhaps he’ll consider staying on,” Conway said.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota pushed back by saying an hour Trump is working on “Celebrity Apprentice” is an hour he’s not devoting to other issues as president.

Conway responded by pointing to President Barack Obama’s golf hobby.

“Were we so concerned about the hours and hours and hours spent on the golf course of the current president?” Conway said. “Presidents have a right to do things in their spare time or their leisure time. I mean, nobody objects to that.”

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will host the upcoming season of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

MGM, the production studio behind the show, told Variety on Thursday that Trump will remain an executive producer on the show that made him famous for a per-episode salary in the low five figures. Trump will also get a cut of the show’s profits.

