Donald Trump's campaign manager took a swing at George H.W. Bush over the suggestion he's voting for Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, appeared to take a swing at George H.W. Bush on Tuesday after it was revealed that the former president may be voting for Hillary Clinton.

“Well, I respect the 92-year-old former president very much and his decision,” Conway quipped in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett. “And I think that Americans are very grateful to the Bush family for their public service.”

The subtle jab punctuates an apparently frayed relationship between the Bushes and the Trump campaign, after a messy GOP primary in which the Republican nominee repeatedly hammered his former rival, Jeb Bush, until — and even after — the former Florida governor dropped out of the race earlier this year.

Conway suggested it was odd that the elder Bush might vote for “the wife of the man who knocked him out of the race,” referring to Bill Clinton’s successful run for the White House in 1992.

She then turned back to the current election, ripping Jeb Bush’s failed 2016 presidential campaign:

“This was a bruising primary, and Jeb Bush really failed all expectations that he would be the “electable,” the predominant person on the stage. I mean, he lasted through South Carolina. Got out of the race before March 1st.”

In remarks from North Carolina where he held a campaign rally on Tuesday, Trump said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if George H.W. Bush was voting for Hillary Clinton.

“I mean, look, I fought his son very hard,” Trump said, “It was a very tough battle … And Jeb lost. He was expected to win. He was expected to be the nominee. He lost.”

