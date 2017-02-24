Kellyanne Conway made her return to TV and denied a CNN report she was 'sidelined' for a week

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway made her return to TV Wednesday night, after CNN reported the Trump advisor had been banned for a week for making misleading statements.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Conway denied that she had been sidelined by the White House.

“I don’t think I have to explain myself if I’m not going to go on TV for a week,” Conway said. “If I’m out with four kids for three days looking at houses and schools … a lot of my colleagues aren’t trying to figure out how to be a mother of four kids, I assure you.”

Some of Conway’s most recent TV appearances before her hiatus were criticised for statements about former national security advisor Michael Flynn that turned out to be contradictory to official White House messaging. She was also roundly criticised for promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on Fox News.

Some TV hosts — most notably MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, of “Morning Joe” — have flat-out banned Conway from appearing on their programs due to what they see are credibility issues.

“It got to a point where Kellyanne would keep coming out and everything she said was disproven five minutes later,” Brzezinski’s co-host Joe Scarborough told Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. “And it wasn’t disproven by a fact-checker — it was somebody else in the administration who would come out and actually say, ‘Well, actually, no, that’s not true.'”

However, both in her remarks on “Hannity” and a statement to CNN, Conway deferred to the president, asserting that Trump was his own best advocate.

Conway told CNN that “Trump was his own best ‘communicator and connector,’ and did not need her to be a constant presence on television,” CNN’s Dylan Byers reported on Wednesday.

Similarly, she told Fox News host Sean Hannity that “about 5%” of her role as White House counselor involves appearing on TV.

“I think that’s about right because he’s the president now and he’s his own best messenger,” Conway said.

Conway is scheduled to speak at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

Here’s Conway appearing on “Hannity” Wednesday night:

KELLYANNE CONWAY: I don’t have to explain myself if I don’t go on TV. About 5% of my job is TV. (via #Hannity) pic.twitter.com/HpUXmtLmos

— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 23, 2017

