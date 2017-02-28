People are freaking out over a photo of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office

Twitter is alive with the sound of outrage after Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, was seen in a series of photos taken by photographers in the Oval Office on Monday.
In the photos, Conway can be seen kneeling on a couch and taking pictures of President Donald Trump during his meeting with the leaders of some historically black colleges and universities.
After news organisation AFP posted the image on Twitter, commenters were quick to weigh in on the issue. Some people suggested Conway’s disposition hinted at a deeper meaning to the Oval Office meeting:
Now, you can’t expect us to take this “meeting” seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM
— deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017
@AFP Ugh. They will regret that photo. #NotNormal #UnfitToLead
— tejida (@tejida) February 28, 2017
@AFP such a classy way to sit in the Oval Office.. KellyAnne clearly was not taught how to sit properly in a dress…
— Ms. Maggie (@MissMaggie1971) February 28, 2017
Kellyanne is sitting here legs gapped open on this couch like she’s playing at a playground. This is the Oval Office. What a time!
— Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) February 28, 2017
Ben Dreyfuss, engagement editor of Mother Jones, was hardly bothered:
She was taking a photo. This is the dumbest outrage ever. pic.twitter.com/qtHkaGpH9N
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 28, 2017
NOW WATCH: Merriam-Webster can’t stop trolling the Trump administration on Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.