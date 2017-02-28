People are freaking out over a photo of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office

David Choi
Counselor to the US president Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Twitter is alive with the sound of outrage after Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the President, was seen in a series of photos taken by photographers in the Oval Office on Monday.

In the photos, Conway can be seen kneeling on a couch and taking pictures of President Donald Trump during his meeting with the leaders of some historically black colleges and universities.

After news organisation AFP posted the image on Twitter, commenters were quick to weigh in on the issue. Some people suggested Conway’s disposition hinted at a deeper meaning to the Oval Office meeting:

Ben Dreyfuss, engagement editor of Mother Jones, was hardly bothered:

