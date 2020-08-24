Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House at the end of August

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21: White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway returns to the West Wing after talking to reporters outside the White House on August 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Conway gave her opinion of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s acceptance speech which he delivered at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention the night before.

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Conway informed the White House of her decision on Sunday, according to the Post. She will leave at the end of the month.

George Conway, her husband, is a conservative lawyer and vocal critic of the president on Twitter.

The news comes after Claudia Conway, her 15-year-old daughter, said she was “pushing for emancipation” from her family.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kellyanne Conway, one of the longest-lasting advisers to US President Donald Trump, is leaving the White House at the end of the month, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The news comes after Conway’s 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, posted on Twitter that she is “pushing for emancipation” from her family.

George Conway, her husband and a prominent conservative lawyer, has also been a frequent and loud critic of his wife’s employer, helping found The Lincoln Project, a committee of anti-Trump Republicans.

According to the Post, Conway informed the White House of her decision on Sunday night. In a statement, she suggested that her departure was a joint decision made by her and her husband.

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year in the middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months,” Conway stated. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Conway is scheduled to address the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.