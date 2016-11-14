Trump campaign manager: Clinton should perhaps 'look in the mirror' before blaming FBI director for loss

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne Conway, President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager, said Sunday that Hillary Clinton should perhaps “take a look in the mirror” before blaming FBI Director James Comey for her unexpected loss.

In recent days, Clinton’s team has pinned blame on Comey, contending two letters he sent Congress several days before the election regarding Clinton’s use of a private email server depressed potential Democratic voters and threw Trump the election.

On Sunday, “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Conway about the claim.

“Do you believe Comey did have an impact? Whether a direct impact or not, do you believe that it had some help to your candidacy in the last 11 days?” he asked.

Conway said it was “unfortunate” that Clinton, who she described as a “woman of enormous gifts and talents,” was blaming the FBI director.

“I just can’t believe it’s always somebody else’s fault,” Conway said. “Sometimes you just have to take a look in the mirror and reflect on what went wrong.”

Conway said polls were tightening before Comey’s first letter to Congress, and noted that the former secretary of state’s own campaign said at the time the email announcement was unlikely to change many minds.

The political world was left in shock on election night when Trump defeated Clinton to secure the White House, a feat some pollsters had estimated had a 1% chance of taking place.

