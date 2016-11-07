Trump campaign manager casts doubt on FBI's handling of Clinton investigation

MSNBC Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC.

Kellyanne Conway, the campaign manager for Donald Trump, cast doubt Sunday over whether the FBI was thorough enough when it examined newly discovered emails related to its probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

FBI Director James Comey informed Congress on Sunday that a review of the new emails had not yielded any reason for charges against the Democratic presidential nominee.

Conway told MSNBC that Comey “mishandled the investigation from the beginning.”

“Why the dribs and drabs, why the, ‘The investigation is over, no it’s not. I was just kidding. We’re not pressing charges, but let me go to Congress two days later and testify under oath all the things she’s done wrong that might lead a different prosecutor to pressing charges?'” Conway asked.

Conway then suggested that the FBI may not have carefully sifted through all the relevant emails, which she claimed numbered in the hundreds of thousands. FBI officials said the agency was sifting through some 650,000 emails found on a laptop belonging to disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner.

“Do you think they went through hundreds of thousands of emails in a week? Because that might strike a lot of Americans as unusual,” she said. “I don’t know if I’d have the capacity to do that I don’t know if I’d want, as a taxpayer, the FBI to stop everything that they’re doing for a week to do that, and I doubt they did because they are responsible men and women.”

Conway dismissed the notion that the email investigation was an important aspect of Trump’s path to the White House, claiming that the campaign has not “made this a centrepiece of our campaign even though we’re asked about it constantly.”

Trump’s campaign manager wasn’t the only official suggesting that Comey’s agents could not possibly have examined the reportedly thousands of newly discovered emails.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a surrogate who has occasionally advised the campaign, also cast doubt over whether Comey could “possibly know” what was in the newly discovered emails.

Comey must be under enormous political pressure to cave like this and announce something he cant possibly know.

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 6, 2016

Trump has not yet addressed the news himself.

