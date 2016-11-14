Trump campaign manager issues ominous warning to Harry Reid: Be careful in a 'legal sense' when criticising Trump

Fox News Kellyanne Conway on Fox News Sunday.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager warned outgoing Senate Minority Leader that he should be careful in his criticism of the new president-elect.

In a statement on Friday, Reid released a fiery statement condemning the real-estate mogul for stoking fear among minority groups and emboldening “the forces of hate and bigotry in America.”

“If this is going to be a time of healing, we must first put the responsibility for healing where it belongs: at the feet of Donald Trump, a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fuelled his campaign with bigotry and hate,” Reid said.

“Winning the electoral college does not absolve Trump of the grave sins he committed against millions of Americans. Donald Trump may not possess the capacity to assuage those fears, but he owes it to this nation to try.”

In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Conway characterised Reid’s comments as “beyond the pale,” and suggested that the Nevada senator be careful “in a legal sense” about the way he described Trump.

“They’re incredibly disappointing. Talk about not wanting my children to listen to somebody,” Conway said.

She added: “And he should be very careful about characterising someone in a legal sense. He thinks that he’s just being some kind of political pundit here, but I would say be very careful about how you characterise that.”

When host Chris Wallace pressed Conway over whether she was suggesting Trump would sue Reid, presumably for defamation, the former campaign manager backpedaled.

“I’m not suggesting that at all. I’m calling for responsibility and maturity and decency from someone who has held one of the highest positions in our government,” Conway said.

Though many of the left have cheered Reid for continuing to voice Democratic opposition to Trump, others congressional Democrats have distanced themselves from the outgoing minority leader’s comments.

“I want to be very clear, he does not speak for me. As difficult as it is for anyone to lose an election, the American people have spoken and Donald Trump is our President-elect. Senator Reid’s words needlessly feed the very divisiveness that is tearing this country apart,” West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said.

