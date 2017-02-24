KELLYANNE CONWAY: Feminism in the 'classic sense' seems 'anti-male' and 'very pro-abortion'

President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, speaking at CPAC, discussed the difficulties of calling herself a feminist “in the classic sense.”

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

Conway: Well, I believe this generation, particularly the younger people don’t really like labels. And we don’t — we’re not necessarily joiners or liking to label ourselves. And I — that — that’s great in its own right.

So I don’t know about calling yourself a feminist. I also, for me, its difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly is very pro-abortion in this context. And I’m neither anti-male or pro-abortion, so. There’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices. Mercedes, I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances.

And I would just say, I mean one thing that’s been a little bit disappointing and revealing, is that I hope will get better is, turns out that a lot of women just have a problem with women in power. You know, this whole sisterhood, this whole let’s go march for women’s rights and, you know, just constantly talking about what women look like or what they wear, or making fun of their choices or presuming that they’re not as powerful as the men around.

This presumptive negativity about women in power I think is very unfortunate, because let’s just try to access that and have a conversation about it, rather than a confrontation about it.

