'I'm not Inspector Gadget': Kellyanne Conway refutes claims that she suggested Trump's team may have been spied on with microwaves

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo grilled President Donald Trump’s top counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday about the president’s unfounded surveillance claims.

When asked on Sunday by the Bergen Record about Trump’s unfounded claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower before the election, Conway had responded by suggesting that microwaves could be used for surveillance purposes.

In a live televised interview that lasted over 20 minutes on CNN on Monday morning, Conway appeared to slightly walk back her statement, saying she was “not Inspector Gadget” and didn’t think people used microwaves to spy on the Trump campaign.

