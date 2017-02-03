'Everything makes them cry and scream': Kellyanne Conway says Democrats are 'acting like crybabies' over Trump nominees

Fox News Kellyanne Conway on Fox News.

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump’s top counselor, blasted Senate Democrats on Thursday for attempting to slow down the president’s nominees to top federal posts, including his pick for the US Supreme Court.

Conway expressed frustration on “Fox & Friends” with Democratic opposition to Trump’s supreme court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, dubbing Senate Democrats “a bunch of crybabies who say that they’re going to oppose Supreme Court nominees before they even know his name.”

“This obstinance and obstruction is the modern Democratic party,” Conway said.

“I think it’s going to cost them because they are hysterical about everything now,” she continued. “There’s no gradation of hysteria. Everything makes them cry and scream.”

For their part, some Congressional Democrats fumed this week over Trump’s selection of Gorsuch, citing Republicans’ year-long obstruction of former President Barack Obama’s nominee Judge Merrick Garland.

Over the past month, Democrats attempted to delay many of Trump’s nominees, hoping to further press Trump’s nominees about their qualifications for their positions, and force them to answer questions about the president’s controversial past statements and executive orders.

Watch the clip below, via Fox News:

Just like Merrick Garland, Neil Gorsuch is a respected judge. He should receive the same type of fair & honest consideration in the Senate.

— Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) February 1, 2017

“This obstruction is the modern Democratic Party. I think it’s going to cost them…They’re hysterical about everything.” –@KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/DGz8mlx562

— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 2, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.