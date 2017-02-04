Kellyanne Conway referred to a terror attack that never occurred as a catalyst for Trump's immigration ban

Discussing President Trump’s executive order on immigration, adviser Kellyanne Conway referred to the “Bowling Green Massacre,” a terror attack that never happened. In 2011, Two Iraqi refugees living in Bowling Green, Kentucky were indicted on federal terrorism charges, but the FBI said there was no plan for a terror attack in Bowling Green.

