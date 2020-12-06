Kellyanne Conway breaks from Trump's refusal to concede, saying 'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail'

Leah Millis/Reuters Kellyanne Conway

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with The 19th that “it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail.”

Conway’s remarks go against President Donald Trump, who is still refusing to concede to Biden and continues to share claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election to undermine the results.

With the comment, Conway joins a growing number of Republicans who are acknowledging Biden’s victory.

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway admitted that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election, going against President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway said in an interview with The 19th that aired Friday. “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Biden won the presidency weeks ago, but Trump has repeatedly refused to concede. At one point, he appeared to concede the results and acknowledge Biden’s victory. But he quickly walked back those comments, saying, “I concede NOTHING.”

Trump has launched a series of legal attacks to contest the election results. So far, he’s won none of them.

Some close to Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence, have riled supporters by attempting to perpetuate the false notion that the administration will remain in place for another full term. Others like his wife, first lady Melania, and his daughter, senior White House advisor Ivanka, have urged him to accept the results, CNN reported last month.

With her comments aired Friday, Conway joins a growing number of Republicans who have publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory.

Despite the pushback from some of his closest advisors and family members, Trump is still refusing to accept the results.

The same day Conway’s interview dropped, Trump went on a tweeting spree, sharingvariousclips from Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN that supported his baseless claims of voter fraud in the election.

There is no evidence that significant voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. Attorney General Bill Barr, who’s repeatedly positioned himself as a Trump defender, said earlier this week that neither the Justice Department nor the FBI found widespread evidence of voter fraud in this election.

In her interview with The 19th, Conway emphasised the need for “a peaceful transfer of democracy,” which Trump refused to commit to ahead of the election, but top figures like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have insisted will take place.

“You always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration,” she said.

Conway also suggested she would work with the incoming Biden administration.

“If there’s anything I can ever do to help,” she said, “they can count on me.”

Neither the Trump 2020 campaign nor the White House immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

