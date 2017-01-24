Kellyanne Conway backpedals: Trump will release his tax returns after audit is completed

Kellyanne Conway. Picture: Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway backpedaled on a statement she made on Sunday that Trump would not release his tax returns.

“On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed,” tweeted Conway.

Conway’s tweet contradicted a statement she made on ABC’s “This Week,” when host George Stephanopoulos asked Conway about the White House’s response to 100,000 people petitioning the White House for Trump to release his full tax returns “with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance.”

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care. They voted for him,” said Conway.

Conway also suggested on Sunday that the American people want Trump to lower taxes, not to release his own tax returns.

“Let me make this very clear. Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like,” she said.

Contrary to Conway’s claims, an ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Monday found that 74% of Americans say Trump should release his tax returns.

“Tragically, the Trump plan to deal with his business conflicts announced today falls short in every respect,” said Norman Eisen, former Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform in President Barack Obama’s administration, according to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza.

In December, lawmakers from several states proposed legislation that would prevent presidential candidates from appearing on their states’ ballots unless the candidates release their tax returns, Reuters reported.

