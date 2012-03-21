HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Former Playboy Playmate Is Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $39 Million

Photo: Redfin

Interior designer and former Playboy Playmate Kelly Wearstler listed her Beverly Hills 14,000-square-foot-mansion for $39 million, according to Curbed.Wearstler posed as the Playmate of the month in Sept. 1994. She used the money from the shoot to help pay off her student loans.



The estate was originally listed for $46 million in October 2010; it’s been price-chopped significantly since then.

The home was built in 1926, but has undergone some renovations to fit Wearstler’s modern decor taste. The house has has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms—the main residence houses five bedrooms plus two maids rooms and 10 of the bathrooms.

A pool, a tennis court, screening room, gym, and two-bedroom guest house are also on the 3.19 acres.

