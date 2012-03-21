HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Former Playboy Playmate Is Selling Her Beverly Hills Mansion For $39 Million

Meredith Galante
kelly wearstler's $39 million beverly hill house

Photo: Redfin

Interior designer and former Playboy Playmate Kelly Wearstler listed her Beverly Hills 14,000-square-foot-mansion for $39 million, according to Curbed.Wearstler posed as the Playmate of the month in Sept. 1994. She used the money from the shoot to help pay off her student loans.

The estate was originally listed for $46 million in October 2010; it’s been price-chopped significantly since then.

The home was built in 1926, but has undergone some renovations to fit Wearstler’s modern decor taste. The house has has nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms—the main residence houses five bedrooms plus two maids rooms and 10 of the bathrooms.

A pool, a tennis court, screening room, gym, and two-bedroom guest house are also on the 3.19 acres.

Welcome to Kelly Wearstler's gated estate at 809 North Hillcrest Road.

There's a long drive up from the gate to the front of the house.

The famous architect James Dolena turned the house into a Hollywood Regency in the 1930's.

The interior looks paired down from Wearstler's normally over-the-top taste.

There's a nice view from the living room of the guest house.

The chandelier really makes this quaint eating area pop.

This hallway reminds us of a museum.

The wood-paneled walls and fireplace make the master bedroom feel very cozy.

We don't like the green in this bathroom.

Outside there's a covered patio area.

Let's walk around the nearly 3.2 acres of land.

The courtyard is a great place to throw a party.

The pool area rivals a hotel's.

The pool's shape is ideal for swimming laps.

Dive in!

Check out what other celebrities are selling their places.

DON'T MISS: Anderson Cooper Is Ditching This $3.75 Million Apartment For A Revamped Firehouse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.