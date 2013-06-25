Kelly Rutherford Files For Bankruptcy Amid Bitter Custody Battle

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star is over $2 million in debt.

She may have played a wealthy Upper East Side divorcé on “Gossip Girl,” but in real life, actress Kelly Rutherford just filed for bankruptcy following a bitter, ongoing custody battle.



According to legal docs filed by Rutherford and obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old mother-of-two has “assets totaling $23,937 — dwarfed by debts totaling $2,021,832.”

Rutherford’s current monthly income is $1,279.33, way down from her $486,000 paycheck during the final season of “Gossip Girl,” which wrapped for good in December.

The actress owes more than $350,000 for income taxes in 2012 and $25,251 in Amex charges.

Her expenses are only off-set by the $11,487 in her checking account, $5,000 worth of furniture, $5,000 in clothing and $1,500 in jewelry.

According to the docs, the former “Melrose Place” star also “borrowed 10’s of thousands of dollars from friends and relatives to dig out of the hole,” reports TMZ.

As we previously reported, Rutherford has been in an expensive four-year fight against her ex Daniel Giersch over custody of the former couple’s two young children.

Thanks to a judge’s ruling, the children currently live in France with their father, who is refusing to let them live with Rutherford in the United States — despite this being their country of birth.

ABC News called the decision “one of the worst custody decisions ever.”

Rutherford has been fighting the judge’s ruling, but legal expenses have reportedly mounted to over $1.5 million.

“I’ve traveled 40 times to either facilitate contact with their dad or visit them and bring them back and forth and paid for everything,” Rutherford told E! News in April. “Every penny from ‘Gossip Girl,’ my pension, my stocks, it’s all been spent fighting for my children.”

The bankruptcy petition was filed last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.