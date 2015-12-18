Kelly Rowland is working on her first music project in years -- here's what to expect

Getty Kelly Rowland tells us her next music move

Kelly Rowland exclusively told INSIDER that she’s working on her first music video in two and half years.

“I haven’t said that to anybody, but that’s what I’m working on right now, the video,” Rowland revealed during a Skype interview.

The video will be for her new song “Dumb,” which she released at the end of October.

“I can’t say a lot, but I care about the feeling so much in this video,” the former Destiny’s Child member added. “I’ve been in rehearsals for it because the concept is brilliant. I’m super excited.”

Rowland told us that she’s not sure if “Dumb” will be part of a new full album or a shorter EP, but whatever she decides, she said “Dumb” will be a part it.

Rowland has been taking a break from music since the birth of her son, Titan, in November 2014.

Story by Andrew Fowler

