Kelly Rowland talked about being a new mother after losing her own

Kelly Rowland talked to INSIDER about losing her mother less than a month after she had her first child. Rowland said her mother’s death, which was little more than a year ago, came as a surprise.

“I remember telling her I was pregnant. She had been waiting for me to be a mum. And she was excited,” Rowland said. “I was just happy that she got a chance to meet her grandson.”

Rowland said her one-year-old son, Titan, is still surrounded by a loving and supportive family.

“He had a first birthday party. I was thinking cake and tacos, and his extended family saw something different. So they went all out,” Rowland said.

The former Destiny’s Child star said the biggest lesson she’s learned from being a parent is about patience, something that, before having Titan, she did not think she possessed.

“The first year has been awesome. I think that for me it’s blown my mind. It’s challenged me,” Rowland said.

As for getting by without her mum, the Grammy-winner said it’s tough.

“I know she’s here. I just would have loved for her to be here physically, but I know she’s here spiritually.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

