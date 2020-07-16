Kelly Rowland says she used to mentally 'torture' herself over comparisons to Beyonce

L. Cohen / Getty Images Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles were members of Destiny’s Child.

Kelly Rowland opened up about being compared to fellow Destiny’s Child member Beyoncé on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice Australia.”

When a contestant told her that he’s struggled to find his own identity, Rowland replied, “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?”

She recalled intentionally changing her song choices and outfits to avoid comparisons to the “Formation” singer.

“There was a whole decade, if I’m being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room,” Rowland said. “It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kelly Rowland agonized over comparisons to fellow Destiny’s Child member Beyoncé for nearly a decade, she said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Voice Australia.”

One of the contestants, Chris Sebastian, said that he’s had difficulty establishing his own identity apart from his brother Guy Sebastian, who won the first season of “Australian Idol.”

Rowland, one of the show’s coaches, drew on her experience as a member of popular trio Destiny’s Child to relate to the contestant.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she told him, referring to her work with the superstar as members of Destiny’s Child.

Kevin Winter/Getty The members of Destiny’s Child decided to focus on their solo careers in 2002.

Rowland said that she would “torture myself in my head,” allowing the pressure to dictate her creative choices out of fear that she’d be sized up to Beyoncé.

“Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like Bey. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like Bey. They’re gonna compare anyways,” Rowland said.

“I would be lying if I said ‘No, it’s never bothered me.’ That’s bull,” she added. “There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams announced that they were stepping back from the group in 2002 to focus on their solo careers and officially split up in 2006.

The celebrated trio reunited several times after, including their 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and 2018 Coachella performance.

For her part, Rowland has launched a successful solo career. The Atlanta-born musician has released four studio albums including “Simply Deep” (2002), “Ms. Kelly” (2007), “Here I Am” (2011), and “Talk a Good Game” (2013).

Despite the group’s decision to embark on solo endeavours, Rowland, who grew up living in Beyoncé’s house, has maintained a close relationship with the star.

“I’m extremely proud of Bey and how real she is. She could have an ego, but she’s the most humble person I know. I admire her passion and hard work. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t look up to her as an artist; she has ignited fire inside so many women,” Rowland wrote for Marie Claire Australia in 2019.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.