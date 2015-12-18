New mum Kelly Rowland refuses to feel bad about loving her work

Singer Kelly Rowland is planning to re-enter the music business in a big way, a year after giving birth to her son, Titan. Rowland spoke to INSIDER while promoting her holiday partnership with Plenti rewards program.

“The first year has been awesome,” Rowland said. “I think that for me it’s blown my mind. It’s challenged me. It has made me grow, tested my patience.”

Rowland was one of two original members of the all-female super-group Destiny’s Child, along with Beyoncé. Since then, she’s gone on to be a Grammy-winner in her solo career. The past two years of her life have been busy — getting married and having a baby and whatnot — but she hasn’t released a new album since 2013.

“I looked at all of my social media and it was one message after another, ‘Where’s the music? What are you going to do? We love Titan too, but where is the music?’ So I was like ok, let me get my s–t together,” she said.

Rowland has found her way back into the studio. In October, she released a new single, called “Dumb,” that is getting great reviews. And though there are no firm dates for when she will release her next project, she said “Dumb” will definitely be part of whatever she drops next.

Rowland said she is learning how to balance her career with being a mother, and that all of her time away from her son is spent in the studio.

“I don’t make myself feel bad about that. I just think that [music] was a part of me before him, of course it’s going to be part of me now,” Rowland said.

She also told INSIDER that she is working on the video for her new song.

“It’s going to be great. I’m super excited,” she said.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.