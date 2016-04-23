Kelly Ripa says she'll return to 'Live' after taking time off to 'process' Michael Strahan's exit

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images ‘Live’ cohosts Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan.

Kelly Ripa has broken her silence after failing to return to “Live” following the announcement that Michael Strahan is leaving the show.

In an email obtained by Deadline, Ripa thanked the daytime show’s staff for their support and confirmed she would be returning to work on Tuesday.

“I wanted to thank you all for giving me the time to process this new information,” Ripa wrote in the email late on Friday. “Your kindness, support, and love has overwhelmed me. We are a family and I look forward to seeing you all on Tuesday morning.

Ripa failed to return for work on Wednesday after ABC announced that Michael Strahan would be leaving “Live” for a full-time job at “Good Morning America.” Guest cohosts Ana Gasteyer and Erin Andrews replaced her this past week. As Business Insider previously reported, Ripa will also be out on Monday, when “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell will fill the cohost spot.

Ripa was reportedly upset after being blindsided by Strahan’s departure news. CNN reported that a source close to the situation said Ripa “is beyond angry.”

When Ripa returns, she’s expected to cohost with Strahan five days a week until his exit this summer. The show will then probably repeat the process it used to find Strahan in 2012 when he replaced the retiring Regis Philbin. In that case, Ripa will have a string of guest cohosts, who are essentially auditioning in front of millions of viewers for the permanent spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.