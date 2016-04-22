Kelly Ripa isn't returning to 'Live' until next week amid anger over Michael Strahan leaving

Kelly Ripa won’t be returning to “Live! with Kelly and Michael” until next Tuesday.

The news follows her unexpected absence from Wednesday’s episode and the announcement that her cohost Michael Strahan is leaving the show.

A show spokeswoman told Business Insider that Fox Sports host Erin Andrews will be a guest cohost on the Thursday and Friday shows, which will pre-tape on Thursday. Ripa will be out on Monday, when “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell will fill the cohost spot.

According to the representative, Friday’s show was previously scheduled for pre-tape, and Ripa had planned to take a vacation on Friday and Monday. Yet no on-air announcement of her plans was made.

Ripa was reportedly upset after being blindsided by Strahan’s news that he’s leaving “Live” this summer for a full-time position at ABC’s “Good Morning America,” where he’s been appearing in a part-time capacity.

CNN reported that a source close to the situation said of Ripa, “She is beyond angry. Beyond.”

To complicate matters, “Access Hollywood’s” source tried to take the attention off of Ripa by pointing a finger at “Live’s” longtime executive producer Michael Gelman and his relationship with Strahan. Viewers are well-acquainted with Gelman, as he often appears on-camera during the show.

“I know [Michael Strahan] loves Kelly,” the source said, contradicting multiple reports of the cohosts’ strained relationship. “But I don’t think he was thrilled to work with EP Gelman.”

The source also said Strahan had become candid about his unhappiness.

“Michael Strahan made a comment, whispering to me, ‘Man, I can’t believe I put up with this s—!'”

And Ripa wasn’t the only one who went MIA on Wednesday. Variety reported that Strahan was scheduled to cohost the Can-Do Awards Dinner benefiting the New York City Food Bank with celebrity chef Mario Batali. Instead, he sent a taped message saying, “I wish I could be there as originally planned for this fantastic evening. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

When Ripa returns, she’s expected to cohost with Strahan five days a week until his exit. The show will then probably repeat the process it used to find Strahan in 2012 when he replaced the retiring Regis Philbin. In that case, Ripa will have a string of guest cohosts, who are essentially auditioning in front of millions of viewers for the permanent spot.

