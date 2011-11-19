Here's Kelly Ripa's Tearful Goodbye To Regis Philbin On His Final Episode (VIDEO)

Photo: ABC

The day has come.It’s Regis Philbin‘s last day as co-host of “Live! With Regis & Kelly.”



Friday’s episode featured celebrity tributes and goodbyes, the audience was filled with famous friends like Katie Couric, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stopped by to give Regis the keys to the city.

Mid-way through the show’s farewell episode, Kelly Ripa took time to read her goodbye speech to Regis.

The tears flowed as she reminisced about her first day and the 43 steps they walked from her dressing room to the stage each day for the last 11 years.

A little over-the-top, but still sweet.

Watch below.

