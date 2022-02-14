Kelly Ripa says she and Mark Consuelos don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day because they’ve already ‘done everything’ together

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in 1996. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Ripa said she and Mark Consuelos don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day.

On “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the cohost explained that she has no plans for the holiday.

Ripa said she’s already “done everything a person could possibly do” with her husband of 25 years.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have done away with Valentine’s Day celebrations.

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the cohost said she and her husband of 25 years don’t have any special plans for the holiday.

“We’ve been together for almost 30 years,” Ripa explained to Ryan Seacrest, adding, “We’ve done everything a person can possibly do.”

The pair eloped in 1996, the year after they met at Consuelos’ “All My Children” audition. In the years that followed, they welcomed three children: Michael Consuelos, 24, Lola Consuelos, 20, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18.

On the 2020 Valentine’s Day episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Ripa told Seacrest that having a family changed the holiday for the couple. They started to “celebrate with the kids” rather than with just each other.

Last year, the “Riverdale” actor dedicated an Instagram tribute to both his wife and his daughter on Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to these two Exceptional and Beautiful women. The Consuelos boys love you very much,” he wrote.

Ripa did, however, recall one “very romantic” Valentine’s Day she spent with Consuelos on the 2020 episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

While they were shopping in Paris, she fell in love with a vintage necklace. After pointing out the piece of jewelry to her husband, Ripa said she “didn’t think too much about it” and left the store, noting that she “was with him the entire time.”

“I get back to the hotel room, and the necklace is on my pillow,” Ripa recalled, adding, “I’m not materialistic at all, but it was the thought process behind it that made it so nice.”