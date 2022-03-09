Kelly Ripa says her kids get ‘very grossed out’ by the way she eats with her hands

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan.’ ABC/YouTube

Kelly Ripa said that her kids are “disgusted” by the way she eats with her fingers.

Mark Consuelos then demonstrated how she’ll put “the tips of all three fingers” in her mouth.

On Monday, the couple also showed the audience of Ripa’s show the “strange” way they hold hands.

When Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos guest hosted with her on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Monday, Ripa admitted that their kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, are “very grossed out” by the way she eats.

“They are disgusted by our eating, they make fun of my eating a lot,” Ripa said, asking Consuelos if he’s noticed this too.

The “Riverdale” actor then told his wife, “You have a very interesting way of eating food.”

He said that she’ll “eat normal food normally,” but if she’s eating something she can use her fingers to enjoy, she’ll “go in and grab it” and put “the tips of all three fingers” into her mouth,” demonstrating what he meant for Ripa and the audience.

Ripa was entertained but asked her husband what she’s usually eating when her family notices this habit. “It’s probably something that can be consumed with fingers,” she said.

The couple has been married for over two decades. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Consuelos agreed but added that sometimes she uses the technique at odd times, like when eating a piece of cake, so that she doesn’t have to eat the whole slice. “I’m surprised you weren’t nursed with the first three fingers of someone’s hand,” he joked.

The couple, who have been married for over two decades, also demonstrated for the audience the “strange” way they hold hands because of their height difference. They can only hold hands walking far apart because Consuelos’s arms are about “four inches” longer than the length of his body and Ripa’s are shorter,” they said in a clip of the show seen on Page Six.

Ripa confirmed these leads to them getting some strange looks while walking together on the sidewalks of Manhattan.

“In New York, people are like ‘yeah, take up the whole sidewalk,” she said. “And I go, ‘Have you seen our arms? Shut it.'”

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have three children. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Ripa and Consuelos are now empty-nesters after dropping their youngest son Joaquin off at the University of Michigan in the fall.

“I will say the best part is there’s no laundry in our house,” Ripa joked with Entertainment Tonight in September.

She added that “the worst part” is that it took having an empty house for her to realize that “we didn’t slow down in real-time to appreciate that aspect of them when they were small because we were so busy protecting them and making sure they were turning into good people and getting things done on time.”