Kelly Ripa still swears by the alkaline diet after 5 years, but experts say there's no evidence it works

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kelly Ripa recently revealed she has been on the alkaline diet, a plant-based nutrition trend that claims to balance the pH levels of the body through certain foods, for five years.

Ripa, promoting the diet last week, said it boosts her energy, and claimed it reduces the risk of inflammatory diseases.

However, experts say that, while the diet is healthy (because it features lots of plants) there’s no evidence that cutting out acidic food has any impact on your health.

Some foods and beverages forbidden on the alkaline diet, like coffee, are actually good for you.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After five years on the alkaline diet, actress, TV producer and host Kelly Ripa still swears by the plant-based plan, which she credits with boosting her energy and keeping her healthy at 49 years old.

“I really believe in an alkaline diet,” Ripa told PEOPLE. “I believe inflammation is one of the great killers of people, in different ways. Whether it’s digestive problems, or heart health, or brain inflammation. Inflammation really affects your body in totality, so I try to maintain a really alkaline diet.”

The eating plan is based on the idea that some foods can raise the acidity of your body, which can be bad for your health. In contrast, other foods, called alkaline foods, are said to lower acidity, thereby optimising health. The diet calls for cutting out “acidic” items like meat, dairy, grains, coffee, and alcohol, and replacing them with fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes.

Ripa isn’t the only one to tout the supposed benefits of the alkaline diet. Tom Brady is one of the most high profile proponents. Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Kirsten Dunst, and Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow have all reportedly dipped their toes in the lifestyle.

But experts say eating to balance your pH is pure pseudoscience, although the diet itself may have some merits by simply including a lot of healthy food and plenty of water.

“Overall, it doesn’t work the way that it claims it does,” registered dietitian and nutritionist Andy Bellatti told Insider.

You can’t change the pH level of your body or blood by changing your diet



According to scientific research, this diet is is based on a misconception from the start.

You can’t actually change your pH levels by changing what you eat, experts say. That’s actually a good thing, though, since your body self-regulates to stay at a healthy, slightly-alkaline 7.4 on the pH scale.

“Not only does it not change, you wouldn’t want it to. If it gets too acidic or too alkaline, you’d die,” Bellatti said.

So-called “alkaline” foods are high in nutrients



bit245 via Getty Images

That said, the alkaline diet isn’t necessarily bad for you. In fact, it can be a very healthy way to eat, Bellatti explained – but for a different reason.

The foods encouraged on the diet are all high in nutrients, rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, as well as healthy phytonutrients and antioxidant compounds found in plants. There’s a wealth of evidence and extensive research that eating a lot of these types of food is linked to better health outcomes.

“It has nothing to do with alkalinity, it has to do with increasing plant-based foods, and decreasing animal-based and processed foods,” Bellatti said.

In contrast, studies have linked processed foods and animal products, especially meat, to higher risk of illnesses and health issues.

“That style of eating has been called a hundred different things,” Bellatti said. “If you’re cutting back on sugar, meats, processed foods, and adding fruits and veggies, that’s always going to be better for you, for your cholesterol, for inflammation, and your gut microbiome.”

But think twice before skipping your morning coffee

The one thing the alkaline diet gets wrong, according to scientific research, is coffee.

Coffee is forbidden on the alkaline diet, but it has several science-backed benefits, included increasing blood flow and lowering the risk of heart disease.

So don’t give up your morning brew just yet, and don’t fret about your pH. But do help yourself to another serving of veggies, whether you call it “alkaline” or not, Bellatti says.



Read more:



The science behind Adele’s ‘sirtfood’ diet and 24 other bizarre celebrity weight-loss plans

Kim Kardashian West’s kids eat a ‘mostly’ vegan diet, except for 6-year-old North, who likes fish

Gwyneth Paltrow claims she shaved 1.7 years off her biological clock by changing her diet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.