HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Finally Sold Their SoHo Penthouse For $US20 Million

TV host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have finally sold their gorgeous New York loft for $US20 million, according to The New York Daily News.

The couple put their 76 Crosby Street penthouse on the market with The Modlin Group for $US24.5 million back in January 2013. They had previously spent two years renovating the home after originally paying $US9.5 million for it in 2005.

The buyer of the 6,800-square-foot loft is real estate tycoon Alex Adjmi. Brokers for Adjmi told the Daily News that he bought the place as an investment, which Curbed NY believes implies that Adjmi wants to reconfigure and re-list the home himself.

The pad has five bedrooms and tall 12-foot ceilings. It was outfitted with a fully vented six-burner Wolf stove in the kitchen, a Jacuzzi in the master suite, and a private roof deck with outdoor fireplace and hot tub.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.