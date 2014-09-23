HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Finally Sold Their SoHo Penthouse For $US20 Million

Megan Willett
Kelly Ripa 76 CrosbyThe Modlin Group

TV host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have finally sold their gorgeous New York loft for $US20 million, according to The New York Daily News.

The couple put their 76 Crosby Street penthouse on the market with The Modlin Group for $US24.5 million back in January 2013. They had previously spent two years renovating the home after originally paying $US9.5 million for it in 2005.

The buyer of the 6,800-square-foot loft is real estate tycoon Alex Adjmi. Brokers for Adjmi told the Daily News that he bought the place as an investment, which Curbed NY believes implies that Adjmi wants to reconfigure and re-list the home himself.

The pad has five bedrooms and tall 12-foot ceilings. It was outfitted with a fully vented six-burner Wolf stove in the kitchen, a Jacuzzi in the master suite, and a private roof deck with outdoor fireplace and hot tub.

This is 76 Crosby Street. It has a full-time doorman and easy access to SoHo's main shops on Broadway.

Source: The Modlin Group and Google Maps

The grand living room has tall 12-foot ceilings and seven large windows that let in ample natural light.

Source: The Modlin Group

A dramatic staircase leads from the foyer to the upper bedrooms.

Source: The Modlin Group

The media room has a gas fireplace and overhead skylight.

Source: The Modlin Group

A look at one of the four gorgeous marble bathrooms with heated floors throughout the home.

Source: The Modlin Group

The kitchen has two dishwashers, three Sub-Zero refrigerators, and Carrara marble counters.

Source: The Modlin Group

The dining room can seat large parties, and has access to the 2,500-square-foot private roof deck.

Source: The Modlin Group

The deck has a fireplace and plenty of room for seating.

Source: The Modlin Group

The couple renovated the house and deck after purchasing the home in 2005.

Source: The Modlin Group

The deck also has an outdoor shower and hot tub to unwind in.

Source: The Modlin Group

That's not the only luxe apartment in New York.

An Insane New York Mansion Has Been Discounted To $US98 Million >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.