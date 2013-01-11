HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos List Their SoHo Penthouse For $24.5 Million

Photo: The Modlin Group

Manhattan’s wealthy SoHo neighbourhood is a favourite among celebrities, but it seems the nearby shopping and food was not enough to keep Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos from selling their New York pad.The couple have put their 76 Crosby Street penthouse on the market with The Modlin Group for $24.5 million, according to Curbed NY. The real estate website also reported that Kelly and Mark had previously spent two years renovating the home after originally paying $9.5 million back in 2005.



The 6,800-square-foot loft has five bedrooms and tall 12 foot ceilings. It was outfitted with a fully vented six-burner Wolf stove in the kitchen, a Jacuzzi in the master suite, and a private roof deck with outdoor fireplace and hot tub.

