HOUSE OF THE DAY: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos List Their SoHo Penthouse For $24.5 Million

Megan Willett
Kelly Ripa 76 Crosby

Photo: The Modlin Group

Manhattan’s wealthy SoHo neighbourhood is a favourite among celebrities, but it seems the nearby shopping and food was not enough to keep Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos from selling their New York pad.The couple have put their 76 Crosby Street penthouse on the market with The Modlin Group for $24.5 million, according to Curbed NY. The real estate website also reported that Kelly and Mark had previously spent two years renovating the home after originally paying $9.5 million back in 2005.

The 6,800-square-foot loft has five bedrooms and tall 12 foot ceilings. It was outfitted with a fully vented six-burner Wolf stove in the kitchen, a Jacuzzi in the master suite, and a private roof deck with outdoor fireplace and hot tub.

This is 76 Crosby Street. It has a full-time doorman and easy access to SoHo's main shops on Broadway.

Source: The Modlin Group and Google Maps

The grand living room has tall 12-foot ceilings and seven large windows that let in ample natural light.

Source: The Modlin Group

A dramatic staircase leads from the foyer to the upper bedrooms.

Source: The Modlin Group

The media room has a gas fireplace and overhead skylight.

Source: The Modlin Group

A look at one of the four gorgeous marble bathrooms with heated floors throughout the home.

Source: The Modlin Group

The kitchen has two dishwashers, three Sub-Zero refrigerators, and Carrara marble counters.

Source: The Modlin Group

The dining room can seat large parties, and has access to the 2,500-square-foot private roof deck.

Source: The Modlin Group

The deck has a fireplace and plenty of room for seating.

Source: The Modlin Group

The couple renovated the house and deck after purchasing the home in 2005.

Source: The Modlin Group

The deck also has an outdoor shower and hot tub to unwind in.

Source: The Modlin Group

