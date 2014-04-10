A Silicon Valley VC Is Selling This Decadent Mansion With A Speakeasy For A $US27 Million

Kelly Porter, a venture capitalist at Woodside Capital Partners, spent seven years and millions of dollars renovating his Tudor-style home in Los Altos Hills, Calif. And now, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, he’s put it back on the market for $US27 million.

Porter originally listed the property for $US45 million in 2008, then later chopped the price down to $US36 million before listing it at its current price.

The 30,000-square-foot house received landmark status when it was completed by former Stanford University trustee Percy Morgan in 1914. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.

There’s even a speakeasy hidden behind a false shelf in the library.

