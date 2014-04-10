A Silicon Valley VC Is Selling This Decadent Mansion With A Speakeasy For A $US27 Million

Kelly Porter, a venture capitalist at Woodside Capital Partners, spent seven years and millions of dollars renovating his Tudor-style home in Los Altos Hills, Calif. And now, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, he’s put it back on the market for $US27 million.
Porter originally listed the property for $US45 million in 2008, then later chopped the price down to $US36 million before listing it at its current price.
The 30,000-square-foot house received landmark status when it was completed by former Stanford University trustee Percy Morgan in 1914. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.
There’s even a speakeasy hidden behind a false shelf in the library.
There are lots of classical details both inside and outside the home, including this statue by the entryway.
All of the bedrooms have interesting details, like the carved ceiling, unique chandelier, and private terrace seen here.
The property is actually made up of four separate structures -- the main house, guest house, ballroom, and fitness facility -- with landscaped courtyards connecting them.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.