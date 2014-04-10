A Silicon Valley VC Is Selling This Decadent Mansion With A Speakeasy For A $US27 Million

Kelly Porter, a venture capitalist at Woodside Capital Partners, spent seven years and millions of dollars renovating his Tudor-style home in Los Altos Hills, Calif. And now, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, he’s put it back on the market for $US27 million.

Porter originally listed the property for $US45 million in 2008, then later chopped the price down to $US36 million before listing it at its current price.

The 30,000-square-foot house received landmark status when it was completed by former Stanford University trustee Percy Morgan in 1914. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and decadent gold-leafed ceilings and marble statues can be found throughout the property.

There’s even a speakeasy hidden behind a false shelf in the library.

The house sits on a 7.5-acre lot in Los Altos Hills, part of Silicon Valley.

It's a gated property, with an ultra-private driveway leading up to the front entry.

There are lots of classical details both inside and outside the home, including this statue by the entryway.

The inside decor is dramatic, with high ceilings, custom millwork, and decadent chandeliers.

There's a lot going on in this formal sitting room.

This huge kitchen has enough room for two separate islands.

And there's some very impressive woodwork in this dining room.

In the library, a tricky shelf triggers a door that leads to a hidden speakeasy.

The decadence continues upstairs.

All of the bedrooms have interesting details, like the carved ceiling, unique chandelier, and private terrace seen here.

Italian artwork and a swanky leather couch are highlights in this bedroom.

This detached marble tub is gorgeous.

And the carvings on this sink are one-of-a-kind.

This ping pong table seems a little out of place with the rest out of the lavish decor.

This cave-like wine cellar is great for serious collectors.

The property is actually made up of four separate structures -- the main house, guest house, ballroom, and fitness facility -- with landscaped courtyards connecting them.

The ballroom looks like something out of a European palace.

These pathways would make for a pleasant walk.

The pool would be great for a sunny day.

And the spacious patio offers sweeping views of Silicon Valley.

