Kelly Osbourne Hospitalized After On-Set Seizure — Here's Today's Buzz

- Kelly Osbourne was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering a seizure while taping her E! show “Fashion Police.” Kelly was shooting the show in front of a full studio audience when she said, “I don’t feel good,” and then fell out of the chair and started shaking. Someone from the audience ran up and helped but Kelly was taken to the hospital on a stretcher to be checked. Joan Rivers — who was also present on set when Kelly suffered the seizure — tells TMZ, “She is fine. We just saw her.”
- Joy Behar is leaving “The View” after 16 years at the ABC daytime talk show. The departure means that Behar will soon be a free agent, with her HLN series canceled in 2011 and her Current TV show coming to an end when the network transitions to Al Jazeera.
- A sequel to “Oz the Great and Powerful” is already in the works — and the movie hasn’t even come out yet.
- “Skyfall” star Daniel Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz says she wants to be cast as a Bond villain.
- Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller is threatening to sue her former assistant who is allegedly trying to sell “unflattering naked photos.”
- Alec Baldwin and his new bride Hilaria Baldwin reveal they’re having a baby … girl.
- “American Idol” is already down to the top 10 finalists. Check them out here >
