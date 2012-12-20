This Former BigLaw Attorney Reveals Why She Ditched Everything To Become A Yoga Instructor

Kelly Newsome is a former high-powered corporate lawyer turned yoga instructor.



She acknowledges her career path “was not a natural progression at all.” But after hearing her describe her life as an attorney with Dickstein Shapiro during an interview with Bloomberg Law, we can’t blame her for hightailing it out of the world of corporate law.

“I remember working on a deal, I was corporate attorney,” Newsome said in the interview, which was first brought to our attention by Above the Law. “And I was working on a deal very tired, came home one night, and uh, it was really one morning, took a shower, washed my face, everything, put my make up back on, put my clothes back on, did my hair and laid down on the bed very still because I knew I that would be too tired to do it the next day. And at that point I thought ‘probably not normal.'”

Not normal indeed.

That moment was the first in a long series of incidents that led to Newsome quitting the world of law and founding Higher Ground Yoga in Washington D.C.

