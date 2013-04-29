Incredible Instagram Selfie Shows How Close A Reporter Came To Being Slammed In The Head With A Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays sideline reporter Kelly Nash is from Massachusetts and decided before a recent game to take some photos of herself on top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Unknown to her, one of the pictures was taken just as a batting practice home run went whizzing by her head.



Nash told FoxSportsFlorida.com that she had no idea what was in the picture until she reviewed them later. At that point, she posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “Most dangerous selfie ever. That happened.”

The image is so incredible that it looks Photoshopped. But amazingly, it is real…

