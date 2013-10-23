Go Pro Captures Unreal Back Flip Over A 72-Foot Canyon At Red Bull's Mountain Bike Rampage

Mountain Biker Kelly McGarry wowed onlookers and announcers alike when he busted off a truly gnarly back flip over the 72-foot canyon gap at this year’s
Red Bull Rampage, held in Utah from Oct. 11 – 13.
One commenter on video wrote: “I’m a nervous wreck just watching it from a recliner.”
For his efforts, McGarry pulled in the silver medal. He also pulled in the Red Bull Bike People’s Choice Award from fans watching online.
“Last night I was freaking out,” McGarry told reporters, “wondering if I should do it. But I had the speed, it felt right, so I just sent it!”
Riders are judged by 4 criteria:
1) Fluidity and Style
2) Air and Amplitude
3) Tricks
4) Line Choice
The gold went to Kyle Strait, the first two-time gold winner in the series.
(Aside from the People’s Choice and the silver), the kudos go McGarry, who strapped a Go Pro to his dome.
Here’s the same video from the viewers point of view:
