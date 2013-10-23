Go Pro Captures Unreal Back Flip Over A 72-Foot Canyon At Red Bull's Mountain Bike Rampage

Mountain Biker Kelly McGarry wowed onlookers and announcers alike when he busted off a truly gnarly back flip over the 72-foot canyon gap at this year’s

Red Bull Rampage, held in Utah from Oct. 11 – 13.

One commenter on video wrote: “I’m a nervous wreck just watching it from a recliner.”

For his efforts, McGarry pulled in the silver medal. He also pulled in the Red Bull Bike People’s Choice Award from fans watching online.

“Last night I was freaking out,” McGarry told reporters, “wondering if I should do it. But I had the speed, it felt right, so I just sent it!”

Riders are judged by 4 criteria:

1) Fluidity and Style

2) Air and Amplitude

3) Tricks

4) Line Choice

The gold went to Kyle Strait, the first two-time gold winner in the series.

(Aside from the People’s Choice and the silver), the kudos go McGarry, who strapped a Go Pro to his dome.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the same video from the viewers point of view:

