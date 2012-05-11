CNBC's Newest Star, Kelly Evans, Promoted To Host Of Worldwide Exchange

Photo: CBS

When CNBC hired Wall Street Journal’s star scribe and News Hub anchor away a few months ago, everyone was buzzing about what her role at the network might be.At the time, the only thing reported was that Evans was going to be based out of CNBC’s London headquarters after working for a month in the U.S.



Now, sources at CNBC have confirmed to Business Insider that Evans’s new gig in London will be hosting Worldwide Exchange—the global business-focused show that is broadcast on CNBC networks in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Evans will be co-hosting Worldwide Exchange with Ross Westgate, who previously anchored the show by himself. Westgate’s profile on CNBC already states that he will be co-hosting Worldwide Exchange with Evans.

In addition, Worldwide Exchange will change formats and be broadcast from London between 4 am to 6 am EST, sources told Business Insider. Formerly, the show consisted of anchors pitching in from London, Singapore and CNBC’s Englewood Cliffs, NJ, headquarters.

The move should be great for both Evans and CNBC, and guarantee Evans a lot more face recognition in global financial and media circles. CNBC currently reaches about 340 million homes worldwide, compared to its reach of about 95 million households in the U.S.

