Here's The Winner Of Maria Bartiromo's Departure From CNBC

We’re going to go ahead and declare Kelly Evans the winner in

the whole Maria Bartiromo leaving CNBC thing.

Evans is the most obvious choice at the financial news network to replace the Bartiromo. Gawker called her the next “Money Honey” a couple years ago.

She’s insanely knowledgeable about markets and economics, putting her a cut above a lot of the talent that appears on TV.

According to a network statement, Evans will be the host on an “interim basis” with Bill Griffeth of the Closing Bell at 3 p.m. ET.

Evans, 28, joined CNBC in early 2012 from the Wall Street Journal.

While at the Journal, she worked as an economics reporter. She also wrote the “Ahead of the Tape” column and hosted the daily “News Hub.”

Evans began her career at CNBC in the London bureau before quickly being brought back stateside for “Squawk on the Street.”

She’s been a standout at CNBC. She would frequently anchor “Closing Bell” when Bartiromo was away. She’s also a star in the digital world, and a favourite of the Twitterati.

