CNBC Star Anchor Kelly Evans Could Be Returning From London To Anchor 'Squawk On The Street'

TV Newser’s Chris Ariens reports that CNBC’s 28-year-old star anchor Kelly Evans could be returning from the London headquarters to anchor “Squawk on the Street.”



TVNewser hears Kelly Evans who joined CNBC from the Wall Street Journal last year and who currently anchors “Worldwide Exchange” from London, will be returning to CNBC HQ in the coming weeks and could land at “Squawk” alongside Carl Quintanilla, David Faber,Simon Hobbs and Jim Cramer. But no definitive plans are in place, insiders say.

“Squawk on the Street” was the show that Erin Burnett anchored when she was at the financial television network.

[Hat Tip: Talking Biz News]

