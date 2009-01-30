Kelly Clarkson's New Single Makes Record-Breaking Jump To Number One

Kelly Clarkson’s runaway new single “My Life Would Suck Without You,” has broken the record set by Britney Spears’s “Womanizer” just months ago for the largest leap to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.



After debuting at number 97 last week, 280,000 paid downloads and a ton of radio airplay helped move “My Life” to number one.

It’s only the second chart topper of Kelly’s career after her first single, “A Moment Like This,” but the success of “My Life” bodes well for her upcoming album All I Ever Wanted, which incidentally may have its release date moved up one week to March 10.

This should all be a welcome development for Kelly’s label Sony Music, particularly given the rash of bad news parent company Sony Corp has dealt with lately.

