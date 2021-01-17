Kelly Clarkson revealed that celebrities were 'really mean' to her during the first season of 'American Idol'

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

During an interview with Jennifer Love Hewitt on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson thanked Hewitt for being one of the few celebrities to be kind during season one of “American Idol.”

The two met at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, right before the finale of the first season.

Clarkson said that “people were really mean” to the cast of “American Idol.” “It was so bad. It was a horrible experience,” she added.

Although she’s one of the most successful “American Idol” winners of all time, a chart-topping and Grammy Award-winning musician, and the host of a beloved talk show, Kelly Clarkson still had to deal with bullies at the beginning of her career.

During an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breakaway” singer was interviewing Jennifer Love Hewitt, and mentioned that Hewitt was one of the few celebrities who had been nice to her when “American Idol” was during its first season. Clarkson said that they met backstage at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just a few days before Clarkson would be crowned the very first “American Idol.”

“You probably don’t remember this, but it stuck with me for so long, like for almost 20 years now,” Clarkson started her story. She shared that Hewitt “ran up to her,” while other people “really mean to us because we’re from a talent show and it was the first season. Like, everyone was so rude to us.” she continued.



“It was so bad. It was a horrible experience.”

But even after almost 20 years, Hewitt stuck out in Clarkson’s memory by being kind and offering some sweet advice: “You told me ‘Please keep the ones you love close … this business can be really hard, and just remember keep those people that really love you.'”

