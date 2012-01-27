Kelly Clarkson's Belly Button Is A Big Underdog At The Super Bowl

Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
The sports betting website Bovada released a few wacky Super Bowl proposition bets today.Here’s our favourite: Will Kelly Clarkson’s bare belly be showing when she sings the National Anthem? Yes (+300)
That means if you bet $100 on “yes,” you win $300.
A quick scan of the Getty Images archives reveals that her belly button hasn’t been out in public in quite some time.
But if you want to entertain yourself with a ridiculous, reckless bet, 3-1 odds aren’t too shabby.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.